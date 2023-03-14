C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Frank Sinatra once sang 'and now the end is near...'

As I write this, we sit just two places above the relegation zone and on the same number of points as the team in 18th.

As time goes on, the number of fans who can remember the bad times gets fewer - and, since 2014, we have known nothing but good times.

A promotion, FA Cup, Community Shield, Champions League, Europe... it’s been good.

But we are now staring at relegation - and with a team where half the players contracts are running out.

If we go down we could lose millions - Premier League payments, sponsorship, TV money and what standard of players would we attract in the Championship?

As things stand we are no Burnley, and I’d struggle to even liken us to a Norwich or Watford.

A stadium expansion is planned - well put that on hold Top, we might not need it in the Championship.