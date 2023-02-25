Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I am really pleased with the performance, we dominated the game, we attacked a lot, we were high up the pitch but we didn't manage to create enough big opportunities.

"That is something we have to improve but we did not concede, and there was just one shot from Dewsbury-Hall that didn't hit the target.

"We had so many situations with big advantages and we have to improve that because then you need to put 14, 15 shots on target and that is going to be the difference. But we are working on it.

"To win away at Villa then at Leicester in the Premier League is extremely difficult to do and we deserved to win both games."

On the VAR decision to rule out Leandro Trossard's goal after a push by Ben White on Danny Ward: "It's OK, that's the decision, thankfully we went over it and we didn't get lost on that and we managed to win the game."