D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

In the past decade or so, even as a supporter, you would be hard pressed to write a love letter to Aston Villa.

The lowest ebb was perhaps ironically at the hands of Philippe Coutinho, who was Villa’s chief tormentor on Valentine’s Day, seven years ago. Liverpool came to Villa Park and dismantled their hosts 6-0 and delivered what many considered to be the relegation death blow to Villa, in the season they dropped into the Championship.

After several seasons of suffering under Alex McLeish and Paul Lambert, perhaps Coutinho was showing his future club some compassion by putting them out of their misery?

I remember a friend once commented to me in the mid-1990s that he didn’t see the point of Aston Villa, as they always finished sixth and would then get knocked out of the Uefa Cup on the away goals rule.

Oh how we’d love to be so boring again!

One of the barriers this season to Villa returning to such a par is that a certain potential Brazilian cupid is currently firing blanks.

Villa supporters haven’t completely given up on him yet, so hopefully Coutinho can regularly produce the kind of performance he gave at Villa Park on a certain Valentine’s Day, to warm our hearts once again with top half Premier League football.