Andrew Ayew says Steve Cooper is a "great coach and a great person" as he explained his reasons for joining Nottingham Forest.

The experienced Ghana international starred for Cooper's Swansea side in the Championship between 2019 and 2021 and was delighted to rejoin his former head coach.

"He is a great manager and coach who knows exactly what he wants," Ayew told BBC Radio Nottingham. "He has his ideas and knows what he is doing.

"Also, humanly, he is a great person. He has worked with the same players a lot of times because they believe and trust in him.

"He adapts himself to the environment he is in, the style and the mentality of the club and now we need to do our job as a team."

Ayew, 33, has played in the Premier League before and accepts his role in shepherding some of the young talents on Forest's books.

"That's also why I'm here, to pass on what I know and guide on and off the pitch," he said. "Brennan [Johnson], Morgan [Gibbs-White] are great talents with an unbelievable future.

"I want to help them become what they have to become and that is really accomplished Premier League players, if not more."