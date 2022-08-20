Analysis: Hibs 2-2 Rangers

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst could hardly have imagined a more chaotic pre-cursor to his side's colossal European mission. Trying to repel Hibs' avalanche of late pressure with nine men will have taken a toll on legs that already seemed weary.

Alfredo Morelos has largely curbed his indiscipline - the Colombia striker's previous Rangers red card came in March 2019 - but his impetuousness resurfaced to cost the team dear.

It will do nothing to convince Van Bronckhorst that he deserves to reclaim a starting place from Antonio Colak, who was well below his best at Easter Road as his run of scoring in four successive games spluttered to an end.

Colak was far from the only Rangers player off the boil at Easter Road. A much-improved team performance in Eindhoven on Wednesday is required.