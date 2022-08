On this day in 2009 Rickie Lambert arrived at Southampton from Bristol Rovers.

He went on to score 117 goals for the Saints, helping them gain promotion from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons.

Lambert scored 28 goals in his first two Premier League seasons, which earned him with an England call-up.

He gained 11 caps and was part of the 2014 Fifa World Cup squad before departing for Liverpool.