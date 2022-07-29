Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers will "help" Nikola Katic find a new club.

The Croatia defender, 25, spent time on loan at Hajduk Split last season after missing the previous campaign with injury.

Van Bronckhorst has recruited central defenders Ben Davies and John Souttar this summer.

"I've spoken with Niko last week about his future with the club and we agreed it would be nice for Niko to get another club and play elsewhere so his future for the next season will not be at Rangers," said Van Bronckhorst.

"Of course, he has to find a club where he can play. We will help him with that and hopefully he will find a new challenge elsewhere."