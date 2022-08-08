Chelsea forward Timo Werner looks close to a permanent move back to his old club RB Leipzig.

The Germany international, 26, has only scored 10 goals in 56 Premier League games since leaving Leipzig for Chelsea in 2020.

Daily Telegraph journalist Jim White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I don’t know why but it just never worked. He was brought in as a main man and it never came off.

"He was such a leading light in the Bundesliga. He was probably one of the most coveted players. Frank Lampard took him to Stamford Bridge and he was alright. He didn’t score for a long time. He looked lively but never really the threat he’d given at Leipzig.

"When Thomas Tuchel came in, you thought he’s got a bloke who’ll employ him properly. He played in the Champions League final, he’s a Champions League winner with Chelsea. But it’s never really worked out.

"He wasn’t even on the bench at Everton. With Raheem Sterling coming in, he’ll feel he’s well down the pecking order. He apparently asked for a get-out, he wanted to leave. It looks as though it’s a return to where he was more comfortable and happy."

