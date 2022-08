England legend Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live

Brighton were amazing on Sunday when you consider their record at Old Trafford wasn't very good [they had drawn two and lost 12 of their previous 14 visits].

The way they performed yesterday after losing a couple of really important players in pre-season [Yves Bissouma to Tottenham and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea], to go there and play the way they did and make United look ordinary - great credit to Brighton.