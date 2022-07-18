Scott Parker is expecting "a big test" when his Bournemouth outfit take on Braga on Tuesday but emphasises the only thing that counts is minutes in his players' legs.

"The most important thing is getting the lads to a level where they're feeling fitter every game," he told the club's official website, external.

"It'll be a good test for us in the heat and hopefully we can continue to build every time we go out on that pitch."

The Cherries are spending 10 days on the Algarve and Parker believes the time is crucial to lay the foundations for their return to the Premier League.

"This is really key to getting good work in," he said. "We want to try and stay away from injuries - that's really important.

"It's also great to have the squad together. We've had some quality time where we can get a lot of meetings in.

"We can explain exactly what we want to be this year and our actual style."