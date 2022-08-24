We asked you for your thoughts on if Palace need to strengthen their midfield options and if so who would you target.

Here are some of your comments:

Steve: It is going to be a long, hard season, especially after the World Cup. Injuries and suspensions could leave the squad quite bare. So a couple of top quality midfielders are essential to sustain any kind of top-ten challenge.

Robin: Midfield is OK unless we can get Gallagher back. What Palace really need is another striker. It's been obvious to me for a few years.

Gary: Palace should break the bank to get Gallagher permanently.

Richard: Jeffrey Schlupp is a positive, forward-running midfielder but he tends to play fantastically or disappears. Hughes is good when he has played. Luka is too slow now and not influential at all. So another proper first-choice starter alongside Ebs and Doucoure, like Gallagher or Loftus-Cheek would be a great addition as we have good back-up.

Chris: We've been credited with links to several exciting midfield names in recent weeks; Aouar, Gibbs-White, and even Gallagher back on loan. While I think it is worth increasing competition in the middle of the park considering Jimmy Mac and Luka may be in the twilight of their CPFC careers - if it ain't broke, don't fix it!