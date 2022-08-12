Killie's Hodson joins Thistle on loan
Kilmarnock defender Lee Hodson has joined Partick Thistle on loan until January.
The Northern Ireland international, 30, joined Killie for a second time last year after a previous loan spell in 2016.
