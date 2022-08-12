Steve Cooper has called upon his players to "thrive" in the atmosphere as they prepare to face West Ham on Sunday.

It will be Nottingham Forest's first home game in the Premier League for more than 20 years and it is a moment that is not lost on their current boss.

"We need to thrive in it, no doubt for the Nottingham public it is a big game," said Cooper.

"It's our first home game back in the Premier League, but at the same time we have to focus on what we are in control of - that is the game, the performance and the result.

"That is really where our focus and attention needs to be because if we get that right we know there is going to be an amazing atmosphere anyway and it will be even bigger.

"It's important for the club and the supporters and the first game at home is always going to be something they were looking forward to.

“The fans deserve Sunday, they deserve Premier League football and the spotlight being back on their club because, it's such a big club and the fans have been through thick and thin so for them to be on a high now they deserve it.

"For a younger generation it is good for them to understand the history and where it is now and where it wants to go.

"We have to try to make sure we do everyone proud by approaching the game with a positive manner, with the intention to influence the game in our way and the way we play and we will be fully committed to doing that."