Motherwell squad 'needs surgery' - Hammell

Motherwell interim boss Steven Hammell says his squad "needs time and a lot of work" after they were beaten by a late St Johnstone goal on Saturday.

Hammell is among the candidates to replace Graham Alexander on a permanent basis, but having won his opening game in charge at St Mirren, his team were sloppy and ineffective at Fir Park.

Stevie May's 94th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 St Johnstone win after the hosts had levelled three minutes earlier.

"It's difficult," Hammell said.

"I'll maybe speak to [the club hierarchy] just now and see where we're at. It doesn't change the fact that if the club have seen enough, we've had one week and two games to work with a team that needs time and a lot of work.

"It does need some surgery here and there, regardless of whether I'm manager. It's clear what we need and what we're lacking."