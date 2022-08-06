Motherwell squad 'needs surgery' - Hammell

Motherwell interim boss Steven Hammell says his squad "needs time and a lot of work" after they were beaten by a late St Johnstone goal on Saturday.

Hammell is among the candidates to replace Graham Alexander on a permanent basis, but having won his opening game in charge at St Mirren, his team were sloppy and ineffective at Fir Park.

Stevie May's 94th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 St Johnstone win after the hosts had levelled three minutes earlier.

"It's difficult," Hammell said.

"I'll maybe speak to [the club hierarchy] just now and see where we're at. It doesn't change the fact that if the club have seen enough, we've had one week and two games to work with a team that needs time and a lot of work.

"It does need some surgery here and there, regardless of whether I'm manager. It's clear what we need and what we're lacking."

SNS

Steven Hammell is in contention to land the Motherwell job on a permanent basis