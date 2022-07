Leicester City have to sell players before they can buy, so may consider offers for midfielder James Maddison, forward Kelechi Iheanacho and full-back Timothy Castagne. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Foxes have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare because they want to recoup more of the £23m they spent on the midfielder last summer. (Mail), external

