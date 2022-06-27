England manager Gareth Southgate has joined the crowd praising the unsung impact of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Speaking on the new Nike Football documentary, external - 'Jordan Henderson is Never Done' - Southgate recognises the character traits that make the Liverpool midfielder invaluable.

"He has a very unselfish manner," says Southgate. "He thinks about what's right for the group and how to help people become a better version of themselves.

"He does it quietly but over a period of time it has had a transformative effect.

"You want people with good values who can be authentic to their own qualities and natural style and Hendo has that.

"First and foremost, he is a bloody good bloke."

Henderson has won 69 caps for England since his debut in November 2010 and remains an integral part of Southgate's squad before the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"He has had to fight along the way to prove himself," Southgate says. "It's taken grit, it's taken determination and that's what life is all about."