Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

With the 2022 summer transfer window now open, Southampton must add both depth and quality across the squad if they want to have success next season.

Taking the emotional but correct decision to release club favourite Fraser Forster at the end of his contract, the club have already started going in the right direction, with Manchester City starlet Gavin Bazunu set to join the Saints.

However, Southampton must not stop there, with additions required all over the pitch. Conceding 135 across the past two seasons, Ralph Hasenhuttl should look to add an experienced centre-back to partner Mohammed Salisu, with Jan Bednarek’s inconsistent performances frustrating fans.

In attack, the departure of Armando Broja also means that Southampton must find a clinical striker to work alongside Che Adams, with Adam Armstrong's role in the squad still seemingly undecided. If the opportunity arises, getting former Saint Danny back to the club for a reduced fee would be a must.

Looking at starters, a new attacking midfielder would also be desirable. In the league, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone only managed a combined seven goals and eight assists across the campaign, so more attacking output is desperately needed.

Depth-wise, another right-back will be required, with Kyle Walker-Peters the only current option because of Tino Livramento’s injury, as well as a cover option turned successor for Oriol Romeu.

With new owners, the key is not to splash the cash, because big money moves have often been unsuccessful on the south coast. Instead, there should be a measured and carefully considered approach to transfers, nailing long-term targets that fit the profile of a Hasenhuttl player.