Hibs loan MacKay back to Inverness Caley Thistle
Hibernian winger Dan MacKay has returned to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a season-long loan one year after moving the other way.
The 21-year-old had his debut campaign at Easter Road interrupted by injury, scoring once in six appearances before a loan switch to Kilmarnock in January.
MacKay made his Caley Thistle debut as a 16-year-old schoolboy and scored nine goals for his hometown club in 2020-21.
Welcome back Daniel! #ICTFC 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/EscmZykqKo— Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 8, 2022
