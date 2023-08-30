Celtic in loan chase for Benfica midfielder Bernardo - gossip

Paulo Bernardo, the 21-year-old Benfica midfielder liked with Celtic earlier this summer, is discussing a potential loan move to the Scottish Premiership champions. (Anthony Joseph on X), external

Celtic face competition for Paulo Bernardo from clubs in Spain and Italy but are hoping the path taken by former Benfica winger Jota could persuade the player to move to Scotland. (Daily Record), external

Brondby have turned down a second bid of £4.1m from Celtic for 21-year-old striker Mathias Kvistgaarden. (BT, external - in Danish)

Celtic have ended their interest in Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden. (Scottish Sun), external

Leeds United are showing interest in Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, but Southampton could also make an approach for the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports), external

Celtic have kicked out a Leeds United bid for Matt O'Riley, having rejected an approach from Serie A Bologna last week. (Scottish Sun), external

Wolfsburg have made contact with Bologna about striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, the 23-year-old son of former Celtic forward Pierre who has been linked with the Glasgow club. (Sky Germany)

Switzerland forward Albian Ajeti will travel to Turkey on Wednesday and have talks with Gaziantep about a move from Celtic. (Gaziantep Gunes, external - in Turkish)

Greek Super League club Atromitos want to take Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro on loan, but the 25-year-old has a few options, including Beitar Jerusalem. (Football Scotland), external

