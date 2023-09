Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old signed for City from Juventus in 2019 and went on to make 154 appearances for the club.

The Portugal international spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich and won the Bundesliga league title.

