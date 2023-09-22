Lamie on why he chose Dundee move amid 'a couple of options'

Ricki Lamie says the attacking flair in the Dundee squad was a key factor in his decision to join and can propel them to a successful first season back in the top flight.

The experienced defender, 30, arrived on a season-long loan from Motherwell at the end of last month and is set to make his third appearance for Tony Docherty’s side in Saturday’s game against Kilmarnock.

“There’s really good quality right across the pitch. I’ve been really impressed since I’ve come in,” said Lamie.

“There was a couple of options there for me. It was a frustrating time at the end of last season for me physically as well. I just wanted to get back on the pitch and part of something really exciting. Coming here, that has been the case.

“I’ve been really impressed with the set-up and the ideas and energy about the place.

“There isn’t an abundance in football of matchwinners - that bit of attacking flair – and we’ve got that right across the pitch, attacking full-backs, wingers that can hurt people, strikers that can score goals.

“A bit of experience has come in the door and added to what was here and I’ve always been an admirer of some of the young talent too.

“That can be the difference – that bit of energy and vibrancy that other teams maybe don’t have in abundance. That was a big sway.”