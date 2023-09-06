BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

@Chrisgill via X, formerly Twitter: Everton splashing around in deep water as ever, seven subs on the bench, including two keepers, and the under-23s can't buy a win. It's as bleak as it's ever been. Who's really to blame for this mess?

Phil: I'm afraid years of bad decision-making coming home to roost, Chris. Money squandered in the markets and a board too keen to congratulate themselves as Everton entered a football and financial nightmare.

Too much change. Too many managers and now they are in this perilous position again.

Owner and board the biggest culprits so that means the current answer to your question is Farhad Moshiri in tandem with chairman Bill Kenwright and those who have been on the board.