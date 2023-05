Former Ross County defender Richard Foster was full of praise for Yan Dhanda after the midfielder set up both County goals in the 2-0 win over Livingston.

"He was exceptional," Foster said on Sportscene. "He's got such great delivery, and everything good that Ross County did went through him.

"He's got energy, he's great technically, he gets about the pitch, he takes up good positions, and he wants the ball."