Former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall says he is "really confident" the Seagulls will beat Newcastle tonight as all "the pressure" is on Eddie Howe's side.

However, he stressed Albion must stop midfielder Bruno Guimaraes if they are to stand any chance.

The Magpies are third in the Premier League but are only one point ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification.

Speaking on the Albion Unlimited podcast, Aspinall said: "The pressure is on Newcastle, especially at home.

"They are an aggressive attacking side which is beautiful and music to Roberto De Zerbi’s ears too. When we played them at the Amex Stadium it could and should have been 5-0 to Brighton.

“Nick Pope was unbelievable that day. But Kaoru Mitoma gave Tripper problems all day long and there are mistakes in Dan Burn. I think if you get at this back four they are vulnerable.

"Yes Newcastle have a good attacking line-up but there are no dogs in that midfield with Matty Longstaff missing who does all the donkey work really. Bruno Guimaraes is a good player but don’t let him play. If you stop him I think you stop Newcastle.

"I am really confident that we go up there and win as the pressure is on Newcastle."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds