We asked for your reaction to Manchester City's 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in last night's Champions League semi-final second leg.

Here are some of your comments:

Don: Amazing! Could not be happier! So often Real Madrid have had a bit of luck going their way but there was none tonight as Manchester City taught them a lesson in pretty well all aspects of the game. Possession, accurate passing and incisive movements - it was all there. WOW!

Heather: Utterly deserved and brilliance. I watched Man City when they were in the lower leagues, I'm not a glory supporter. They deserve everything they are achieving, they play for the team, not as individuals. A wonderful night. Come on City, bring home the treble, you deserve it.

Phillip: It feels like something very, very special is happening which will be remembered for years to come. It is a privilege to witness it.

Peter: Magnificent performance by every player. We have the greatest striker on the planet, but this is a team game. We needed, and got, 11 great performances. I've been watching City for 68 years, don't think I've seen a better 45 minutes than that first half. I remember the comment by Kolo Toure - strikers win you games, but defenders win you titles.

Bob: Brilliant in the first half. However, as Kyle Walker said in one interview, they started a bit sloppy in the second half. Real got their tactics wrong in the first half, expecting to hold City and frustrate them and hit them on the counter attack. City, however, didn't allow them to get out of their own half.

