Scotland and Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie believes Tottenham must make Thursday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United "psychologically important".

Previous interim manager Christian Stellini was sacked after last weekend's 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United and replaced by Ryan Mason until the end of the season.

In Mason's first game in charge, Spurs were 2-0 down at half-time but fought back to secure a point.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Corsie said: "They'll need to make it psychologically important. I think coming back from 2-0 gives you a good feeling. That's a good feeling as a player, especially with how that changing room would have been feeling. They've had the disruption of coaches leaving.

"It's not easy - there's a lot of narratives, a lot of noise from outside. There's a lot of opinions that are not based on the whole picture. So I think, for Spurs, that's a really good point given how the game looked at half-time especially."

