Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League game at Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Emery offered an injury update: "[Matty] Cash is close but I think not for Sunday. [Philippe] Coutinho is close but not for Sunday. Leon Bailey as well is close. [Boubacar] Kamara is close. Maybe they can join training with us next week."

On Leander Dendoncker: “We need him. He is playing with the idea that we are trying to create.”

On competing for the Champions League: “We have to face the match on Sunday, enjoying the opportunity that we have. We are fighting with teams like Tottenham, like Liverpool, who played in the final of the Champions League and Brighton, who are having an exceptional season."

On Man Utd: "Very difficult match and of course they have very good players individually and collectively. This year, they are in the top four like usually Manchester United have to do, and they also won the Carabao Cup and are going to play the FA Cup final. It is a very good season for them. Their only defeat was to leave the Europa League."

He is relishing facing Eric ten Hag's side: "For us, it is a good challenge. A very different match on Sunday to the one we played at home when I arrived here."

