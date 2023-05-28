'They have been awful' - pundits call for Everton change

A need for change at Everton ran through much of the post-match analysis following Sunday’s nerve-filled win over Bournemouth.

Manager Sean Dyche spoke of the need to adapt the culture at Goodison Park.

He was joined by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who said: “I do feel going forward there will be some kind of change at Everton. In terms of the people who have been on the board in the last few years, I think in the next day or two they will have to leave their posts.

“To find themselves in this position two years running, I think it’s awful. It’s embarrassing they are in this position. The players they have got and the money spent at this club, don’t be celebrating that too much. Those players have got away with a lot this season because there has been so much focus on the owner. Something has to happen in the next couple of days. But in terms of the players as well, they have been awful.”

In reflecting on his winning goal, Abdoulaye Doucoure appeared to echo Carragher’s sentiments around the need for improvement: "Don't get carried away. I'm not a hero. Nobody is here. We work and play for Everton Football Club. We have to be much better than that. We need to realise the mistakes we made this season."

Carragher’s fellow Sky pundit Gary Neville stated: “It should not be where it is year after year. The Everton fans are the best thing about this football club and they are being let down year after year.”

On BBC Radio 5 Live, Stephen Warnock added: “There has got to be two to three weeks of planning meticulously and making sure this doesn't happen again. Players will leave, we have seen that Yerry Mina has come out and said he will be leaving the club in the summer.

“Now it is about getting the right players in, the players with attitude who want to play for the football club. There has got to be more quality added into this squad.”