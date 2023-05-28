Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I think the three points are justified. I think we created many chances so I am happy with this win and happy with third place.

"To win 27 home games [all competitions] in one season is a big achievement. The penalty save was a turning point. We were better organised in and out of possession after that."

On whether he wants to keep David de Gea: "Definitely. He wants it and we want it and we will find each other."

On finishing third: "It was a difficult start [to the season]. We grew as a team and as individuals. There are many competitors for the top-four positions. It's a big compliment for this team."

