Kilmarnock have a 6% chance of finishing bottom of the Scottish Premiership this season and a 41% chance of being involved in the relegation play-off, according to data specialists Neilsen's Gracenote.

The positive for the Ayrshire club, though, is that three of their final five games are at Rugby Park, where they have collected 26 of their 31 points.

