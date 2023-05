Although only goal difference is keeping Dundee United out of the relegation play-off spot, they have a 65% chance of guaranteed safety this season, according to data specialists Neilsen's Gracenote.

Jim Goodwin - United's third manager of the season - has hauled them off the bottom and heading in the right direction. Can they make it four wins in a row on Saturday?

