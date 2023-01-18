Liverpool's teenage midfielders Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic played with "quality" in their 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolves, says Preston boss and Reds fan Ryan Lowe.

Elliott's stunning early strike made the difference but it was the work-rate and determination shown by him and his 18-year-old team-mate that really impressed.

"Liverpool fans adore Elliott - he's a quality little footballer," Lowe told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily. "It was a fantastic strike but all credit to him for his performance. I loved it at the end when he was celebrating winning a tackle.

"[As for Bajcetic], I wouldn't mind taking him on loan next season! I really like how he does not get tagged by anyone, even when opponents are bigger and stronger.

"He plays on the front foot, moves the ball quickly and has such awareness when it comes into him. He's got such a bright future."

