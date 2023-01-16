'Kuol opens up on surreal events leading to Hearts'

Garang Kuol says events since he signed his first professional contract with Central Coast Mariners in June have been surreal, the 18-year-old Australian forward having become the youngest player to feature in the World Cup knockout stages since Pele in 1958, made his first A-League start in December and completed his transfer to Newcastle United in January before making his Heart of Midlothian debut on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Read Monday's Scottish Gossip in full here.