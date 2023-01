Man Utd v Everton: Team news

Forward Anthony Martial is available after coming off with a knock in Manchester United's 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, while Brazil forward Anthony could be in contention to play after returning to training following an injury.

Midfielder Scott McTominay may also come into Ten Hag's side, however Donny van de Beek is out after sustaining a knee injury against the Cherries.

Anthony Gordon remains a doubt for Everton because of illness, but Yerry Mina has recovered, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin must also be assessed after suffering with fatigue.

Toffees full-back Nathan Patterson has also been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury, but midfielder Amadou Onana is available after serving a one-match suspension during Tuesday's home defeat by Brighton.

