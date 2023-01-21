"Moving forward, it's important we recruit the right players, regardless of costs. Celtic have done a good job in the last 12 months and Rangers prior to that did an unbelievable job to build a squad on a short amount of money to close a really, really big gap.

"I remember a time coming to Scotland where it was said Rangers would need to spend £100m to catch up. Well, they didn't and they caught up.

"There'll be a turnover of players, naturally, because of age and contracts and it'll give me an opportunity and everybody at Rangers to recruit.

"We need players to come in and hit the ground running. Hence, I don't want to rush, I want to make sure it's the right players and the right fit.

"It certainly could go one of two ways if you get that wrong. If you get it right then you keep building from a position of strength.

"We don't have the rhythm that our big rivals have, but we're coming."

