Liverpool's players are "not happy at all" with their start to the season but will "stay calm", says goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Speaking before Wednesday's Champions League Group A opener against Napoli, the Brazil international said: "We are football players, we have to deal with it.

"If we'd come here having won all the games we'd also not be too excited, because we know the season is long, the competition has just begun. We stay calm."

He also said new signing Arthur Melo, an international team-mate of Alisson's, is an "amazing guy" and "fantastic player".

"I'm looking forward to him being fit and settled in as soon as possible," he added. "I did the same move as him, it's not easy moving to a new country.

"But with his qualities and his desire he can overcome any small problems and I really believe he can bring a lot of quality to the team."