Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said poor form meant he had "no choice" but take the "difficult decision" to sack Bruno Lage.

L﻿age was dismissed on Sunday, following his side's 2-0 defeat by West Ham a day earlier.

"Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man," said Shi.

"He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.

"I honestly have no doubts about Bruno's ability, and I'm sure he will succeed elsewhere. However, the team's form and performances over the past few months mean that we have no choice but to act."