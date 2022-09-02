Aston Villa v Man City: Team news

Aston Villa will monitor Leander Dendoncker, who has joined from Wolves but is struggling with a sore throat.

Jan Bednarek is available following his loan move from Southampton, but Diego Carlos is a long-term absentee as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Manchester City pair Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are back in training following lay-offs and could feature.

This game may come too soon for Kalvin Phillips, who is recovering from a shoulder problem.

Manuel Akanji, who has signed from Borussia Dortmund, is unlikely to be rushed into the starting line-up.

