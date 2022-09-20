Killie v Livi on a Friday night; new St Johnstone date also set
- Published
Kilmarnock and Livingston will aim to dazzle under the Friday night lights after their Scottish Premiership meeting at Rugby Park was moved to 4 November.
The match (19:45 kick-off) has been brought forward from the Saturday 15:00 slot at the request of both clubs.
A new date has also been set for Kilmarnock's home game with St Johnstone, which was due to be played on 10 September but postponed following the Queen's death.
It will now take place on Wednesday, 5 October at 19:45.