Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City, a team that's played most of the past two years without a recognised striker, signed Erling Haaland in the summer. Immediately, questions were asked. Can Manchester City adapt to Erling Haaland? And can Erling Haaland adapt to Manchester City?

After 10 goals in six games, there is no doubt that the answer to both is yes.

There was a moment in the 4-0 win over Bournemouth when Phil Foden chose to go for goal from an acute angle six yards out instead of squaring to Haaland - almost as if he'd forgotten City now have a number nine in those positions.

It was picked up on - the players would joke about it two weeks later when Foden did assist Haaland.

However, what we saw in the draw at Aston Villa was now an over-reliance of Haaland to provide the goals. Foden himself, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne all had 'clear' chances on goal, but instead chose to pick out the in-form Norwegian. It was almost like they were scared to shoot and wanted Haaland to apply the finish.

Knowing when to go for goal and when to use their summer signing in the striker positions will be a fine balance. Pep Guardiola blamed "human error" for some of the sloppiness in the draw at Villa Park, and maybe it was just that.

But maybe, at times, they need to revert back to how they played last season.