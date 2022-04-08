Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before they host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

Arteta has called on Nuno Tavares to bounce back from his half-time substitution at Crystal Palace, saying it is a "great opportunity to learn" from a difficult period.

He also stressed that the Portuguese left-back understood the decision was "for the benefit of the team" and respected it.

Arsenal will be without two key starters in Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, but Arteta insists they "cannot cry for them" as they search for a solution to those absences.

The Spaniard urged his players to "embrace the challenge" as they seek to cope without Partey and Tierney.

He also acknowledged that Monday's loss at Selhurst Park was a setback in the race for the top four, but said his side "have to react and show the energy, commitment and passion" that they want to play with.

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences