Tottenham and Cardiff are joint favourites to sign forward Gareth Bale, when his Real Madrid contract expires in June. (Wales Online), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing, but will have to compete with Spurs, Everton and West Ham for the midfielder, while the Bees are also keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo), external

