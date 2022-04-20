Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

So, now it’s over to Manchester City again.

Liverpool have gone top in style, and while that lead may be short lived with City playing on Wednesday, it underlines just how close this title race is going to be.

There was much to admire in Liverpool’s performance, but Thiago’s midfield display was one of the best I’ve seen in many a long year. He was everywhere, pulling the strings all over the pitch, and with a finesse that was a joy to watch - and he fully deserved his standing ovation.

Mo Salah was back among the goals, and might have had another treble to follow his Old Trafford heroics. Timing is everything, and if Salah gets back on a scoring streak at this crucial period, then look out. Thirty goals now for the Egyptian this season, and there will be more to come.

The much talked about quadruple is still on, but it won’t be a topic of conversation at Anfield. There's far too much football still to play - important and tough league games, and even though an FA Cup final appearance is assured, the Reds still have a two-legged Champions League semi-final against Villarreal to contemplate. And then there’s Manchester City...

