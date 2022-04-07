Adam Webster has made more progress from his calf issue and might be involved against the Gunners: "We'll make a decision tomorrow, he's more likely to be in the squad than to start." Adam Lallana has taken another stop forward and also might be involved.

On the prospect of getting a result at Emirates Stadium after Arsenal's loss at Crystal Palace: "The crowd get involved there, it's a tough game. Palace did it well. You can see the quality Arsenal have, even though it wasn't one of their best performance. You have to zoom out a little bit from the night at Selhurst Park and understand how good they are."

Potter said the performance against Norwich "was closer" to what Brighton want to look like. He said: "We created chances, had shots. We want to try and attack a little bit better than we have been."

Although it was important to stop the run of defeats after the 0-0 draw against bottom side Norwich, turning chances into goals is top priority. "You have to find a little bit of luck to score, and that's what we'll do", he said.

Ben White's impact at the Gunners hasn't been a surprise to Potter: "He's got everything in terms of being a modern day centre-back. You have to have a style that suits him - which Arsenal do. He's very athletic, very fast, durable and plays all the games."

Any regrets about White's departure? "When you get that type of offer, it's hard to turn down. Someone once said to me, you have to understand where you are in the football pyramid - that's not to say we would sell all our players! Take the finances away and I'd be happy to have Ben with us."

Potter said the squad miss Jakub Moder after the 22-year-old suffered a significant knee injury against Norwich: "We'll get him back fit. He's got his family and, I think, his girlfriend with him. You want to start the rehabilitation and surgery. He'll get the support he needs."

"You can't look at what the others do and look over your shoulder," Potter said after Burnley's win over Everton on Wednesday. "You have to focus on your own game."