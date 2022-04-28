Transfer news: Calvert-Lewin prefers Arsenal move

Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, would prefer a move to Arsenal over Newcastle. (Football Insider), external

Defender William Saliba - currently on loan at Marseille - plans to return to the Gunners this summer and fight for his place in Mikel Arteta's side. (Teamtalk), external

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves is ready to leave Wolves in the summer, with Arsenal among the sides monitoring the 25-year-old. (90 Min), external

Meanwhile, the club will hold talks with Nicolas Pepe, over the Ivory Coast winger's future at the end of the season. (Standard), external

And Roma are interested in Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column