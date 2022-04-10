Team news - Leicester shuffle the pack

Leicester make seven changes from the side that drew 0-0 with PSV Eindhoven in the Europa Conference League. It seems Brendan Rodgers is keeping some faces fresh for the return leg next week.

The players switched out are Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Only Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall keep their places.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Juston, Soyuncu, Tielemans, Maddison, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Daka, Thomas, Lookman.