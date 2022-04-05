Newcastle could offer England midfielder Kalvin Phillips a £120,000-a-week deal to sign the 26-year-old from Premier League rivals Leeds. (Mirror), external

The Magpies have been told £25m will be enough to tempt Union Berlin into selling Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer, although West Ham and Southampton are also interested in the 24-year-old. (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle, along with several other Premier League clubs, are keen to sign Cologne's Timo Hubers. The 25-year-old German centre-back would cost £6m. (Mail), external

