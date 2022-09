Fulham have signed striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica for an undisclosed fee.

Vinicius has agreed a three-year deal until the summer of 2025, with a club option to extend that by a further 12 months.

"I’m really happy to be here," said the 27-year-old. "I think it’s a big club with good people, so I’m really, really happy.

"I’m happy to be back in the Premier League again. I’m more experienced now and I think I can help the club."