Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before his side face Southampton at Molineux. on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference conference:

Lage confirmed new striker Sasa Kalajdzic will be in the squad to face Saints, but Boubacar Traore is still waiting for his visa so will join his team-mates next week.

The Wolves boss was full of praise for Traore. He said the midfielder is "strong to build the game, strong at recovering", adding: "He can give us a big impact in that part of the pitch."

Lage said the departure of Leander Dendoncker was "for the best for the club and the player", though added he would have kept him given the choice.

As has been a recurring theme this season Lage maintained that patience is needed at Molineux: "The fans had patience to rebuild the squad. Now they need patience for them to adapt to a new club and the intensity of the Premier League."

Wolves have scored just two goals so far this season, but Lage insists that the quality of the performance is imperative: "If you are playing well with a good performance - every game we are creating chances - we need to put the ball in the net."

On his side's failure to win in August, he said he is aware there is a pattern: "The last five years we didn’t win any games in August. Three with Nuno and two with me."

