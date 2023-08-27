BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis at Fir Park

Harry Paton believes manager Stuart Kettlewell's influence on him is bearing fruit after he scored Motherwell's dramatic winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Well trailed at half-time but Dan Casey levelled and Paton netted their second eight minutes into added time.

"Yeah, I had to keep my composure," Paton told BBC Scotland. "It was literally the last kick of the game and seeing the staff and the players going crazy and the fans - it's the best feeling. It's huge for the team.

"Staying composed is one of the things I want to add into my game. Just the final third, goals and assists. I've done a lot of work personally and the manager is helping me in training with it as well and it's nice to see it's paying off.

"I've worked with him for years now and he knows what I can bring and what I can do. When he took over here he gave me a call and it was kind of a no-brainer, getting in and getting some more game time for me and being part of his project that he wants for the club."